WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 505 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,081.

The county’s total cases are now at 55,331 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 30,897 cases and 604 deaths; Monroe County has 27,601 cases and 419 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 24,850 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to at 2,119,464.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

