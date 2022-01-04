🔊 Listen to this

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, public access to Luzerne County government buildings will be limited starting Wednesday, County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Tuesday.

Crocamo said she made the decision after consulting with county President Judge Michael T. Vough, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Controller Walter Griffith.

Limited operations will remain in effect until further notice, she said.

Essential workers must continue reporting to work as usual during the period, while other employees will work remotely, she said.

“It is particularly sad to report a significant rise in the hospitalization rate and additional COVID-19 deaths during the holiday season, and we extend our deepest sympathy to those who are grieving the loss of loved ones,” Crocamo’s release said. “The thoughtful actions we take today can go a long way in protecting each other and preventing severe sickness and death in the weeks and months ahead.”

It said hospitalization rates are increasing at a “frightening rate” and that a coronavirus surge driven largely by the more contagious Delta and Omicron variants is “again putting great demand” on county health services.

“Luzerne County is blessed to have two major health care facilities in our communities and dedicated emergency responders,” it said. “Luzerne County government has a special responsibility to these first responders and health care professionals. They protect us, we must protect them.”

The county will continue to provide services with modifications. Face coverings continue to be required inside county buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Temperature checks will be performed on visitors entering county buildings.

County court trials will be continued until further notice. All other court proceedings will take placed as scheduled, with attendance limited to litigants.

Visit the county website, luzernecounty.org, for details about the limited schedule.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.