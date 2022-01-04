🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston man charged with fatally shooting another man helping his girlfriend carry hair salon products into her residence pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

Joey Bernard Graves Jr., 33, was initially charged with an open count of criminal homicide in the shooting death of Brandon Thomas, 30, in the rear of 82 Parsonage St. on Sept. 12, 2020.

An autopsy revealed Thomas, of Wilkes-Barre, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Graves used an AK style rifle in the shooting.

Graves was arrested when Pittston police responded to the shooting finding him barefoot and standing in the roadway. Graves uttered to officers, “I shot him. I think he is dead, please don’t kill me,” according to court records.

During an interview with investigators, Graves claimed his girlfriend, Samantha Smart, returned to the residence with her friend, Thomas, in his own vehicle. Graves said Thomas had items in his vehicle for Smart’s new business, a hair salon.

Graves told investigators, court records say, he became angry Thomas was at the house. He retrieved a loaded rifle from his bedroom and admitted to shooting Thomas three to four times, court records say.

Smart told investigators Thomas was shot while helping her carry bags into the house through a basement door.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. accepted the plea deal and will sentence Graves at a later date.