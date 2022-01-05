Seymour and Evie Holtzman reflect on links with late actress, who served as Jewelcor spokeswoman

A letter sent from Betty White to Seymour Holtzman thanking him and his wife, Evie, for sending her a Steuben crystal glass bowl.

WILKES-BARRE — Evelyn “Evie” Holtzman said when her husband, Seymour, was looking for a spokesperson for his Jewelcor Catalog Showroom in the seventies, he wanted someone who was “very nice and well-known.”

The Holztmans found the perfect person — Betty White.

“In retrospect, I think Betty White was a brilliant choice,” Mrs. Holtzman said. “Nobody was more beloved than Betty White.”

And the Holtzmans, who spoke to the Times Leader from their home in Palm Beach, Florida, said they were in White’s company often and they said she was “so nice and wonderful” when working and away from work. The couple also maintains a home in the Wyoming Valley.

“In the ’70s, I hired Betty White to be spokesperson for the Jewelcor Catalog Showrooms,” Mr. Holtzman said. “I had stores all over the U.S.A. I was looking for someone with a clean, pleasant image to represent us. We used her for advertising media for about five years. She attended trade shows with us. We were friends with her, Evie and me. It was a pleasure to have known her.”

White, a multiple Emmy Award winner whose television career spanned seven decades, died on New Year’s Eve at age 99, just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

Based in Wilkes-Barre, Jewelcor carried everything from jewelry to appliances displayed under one roof. Shoppers would peruse the displays and mark on a checklist what items they wanted.

Jewelcor at its height had a chain of nearly 40 retail stores in Pennsylvania, California, Texas, Florida and New Jersey, according to a 1994 Times Leader story about the closing of its last store, which was located in the Gateway Shopping Center in Edwardsville.

An ‘exquisite’ gift

Mrs. Holtzman said she met White for lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel and she was with her at several trade shows in Las Vegas and Miami and other locations.

“She was always nice and friendly — always smiling,” Mrs. Holtzman said. “In a perfect world, she would have been my best girlfriend.”

In appreciation of White’s good work with Jewelcor, the Holtzmans sent her a piece of Steuben crystal glassware. Mrs. Holtzman said White loved the gift and expressed her thanks in a letter dated Jan. 2, 1982.

White wrote:

“Dear Seymour,

“Thanks you so much for the exquisite Steuben bowl! You couldn’t have known, but I have a weakness for Steuben, and (her husband) Allen (Ludden) added to what he called my ‘glass menagerie’ every year. Thank you with all my heart —you kept up a tradition.

“A very Happy New Year to you and yours. Again, thanks — Betty.”

‘She was the best’

Mrs. Holtzman said her husband was in White’s company more often that her because of the work she did with Jewelcor.

“But I did spend a lot of time with her at the trade shows,” Mrs. Holtzman said. “We couldn’t have picked a better spokeswoman for Jewelcor. She was the best.”

The Holtzmans said they had not spoken to White in many years, but they followed her career, noting that she was excellent in every role she ever played.

“She had an absolutely amazing career,” Mrs. Holtzman said. “We had what was just a very nice association with a very well-thought-of and beloved celebrity. She was one of a kind and it was our pleasure to have had the good fortune of knowing her.”

Mrs. Holtzman said when she and her husband heard the news of White’s passing, it was especially upsetting because she didn’t get to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Mrs. Holtzman said she hopes the special movie of White’s life that was to air on Jan. 17 still goes forward.

“She never gave anybody any problems,” Mrs. Holtzman said. “She was just a wonderful person.”

