WEST PITTSTON — It was a unanimous vote amongst council members Tuesday night, and now five out of five municipalities have voted in favor of an Intermunicipal Agreement which aims to establish the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department.

Some residents in attendance at the West Pittston Borough Building voiced concerns, though board members and the police chief expressed support for the move.

Council president Ellen Quinn said: “We went into this discussion for the benefit and the safety of West Pittston,” and pointed out the difficulties currently faced in staffing the police force. “I believe in it. I do believe in it and I think it’s the best thing for West Pittston at this time,” she said.

West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner shared similar thoughts. “There’s a manpower shortage nationally, and it’s worse locally than nationally,” he said. “So we’re hoping that we could have a bigger department, bigger manpower and get involved with more police work.”

Turner said the overall goal is to, “provide equal or better service to not only the residents of West Pittston, but to residents of the regional area.”

With West Pittston’s vote, and Exeter Township’s unanimous vote from Monday afternoon, as confirmed by township supervisor Nancy Redmond, the proverbial “go-ahead” has been given to establish the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department. The WARPD would cover the aforementioned municipalities, as well as Exeter, Wyoming and West Wyoming.

Quinn, however, did remind concerned residents that at any time, if any involved municipality is unsatisfied, they have the option to withdraw from the agreement. On the subject of a possible tax increase, she said, “Right now, our taxes are staying the same.” She proceeded to remind those in attendance that, “At this very moment, nothing is cast in stone.”

Turner also spoke on the amount of work that still needs to be done. “There’s still some obstacles that we have to cross and this is just another step in the process.” He said that both sides — both the administrative and the police forces — have a lot to figure out.

While it seems clear that, yes, the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department will be established, the next question is when it will become operational.

While some discussion suggested it could be up and running by June, Quinn assured residents they would be kept up to date as new information is made available and subsequent discussions take place. All were encouraged to attend council meetings and participate in discussions moving forward.

Funding for the new regional police force, according the agreement, will come in the form annually assessed contributions from each participating municipality. Furthermore, there may be possibilities for grants on both the state and federal levels.