WILKES-BARRE — Having been in the local market for more than 50 years, Service Electric Cable TV & Communications officials Tuesday said the company is building on its history to prepare for the future.

The renovated customer service center was just the latest example, said Mark Plosa, general manager of the Wilkes-Barre office.

Plosa joined company and industry officials and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown for a ribbon cutting at the center at 15 J. Campbell Collins Drive, home to approximately 50 field and office personnel.

“This investment in our facility is tangible evidence of Service Electric’s commitment to the growth, development and prosperity of Wilkes-Barre,” Plosa said.

The renovations cost approximately three-quarters of a million dollars and included safety glass for customer service representatives, privacy areas where customers can discuss their account information with representatives, UVC lighting throughout the building to reduce the transmission of airborne pathogens. The facility also will offer expanded Saturday hours, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Plosa said the investment was not in response to competition from Comcast, which last year entered the Greater Wyoming Valley area market served primarily by Service Electric.

“Not at all,” Plosa said, explaining that the renovations were needed and had been in the works for a while.

Plosa stressed the company has regional roots, beginning in 1948 in Mahanoy City by John Walson, and first offered the Home Box Office subscription service in Wilkes-Barre in 1972. It also operates in the Greater Lehigh Valley area and Hunterdon, New Jersey.

“We pride ourselves on being family-owned, locally staffed and treating our customers like family not a number,” Plosa said.

The industry originated with the Service Electric, noted Todd Eachus, president of the Broadband Cable Association of Pennsylvania.

“What it all comes back to every day is the dedicated employees and people like the great folks here at Service Electric who work every day to maintain these systems, to continue to invest in their local communities and bring important services,” Eachus said.

Brown linked Service Electric’s success to the city’s.

“The investment that’s made here is going to be just another part of rebuilding the city back to where it used to be at one time,” Brown said.

The city receives an annual franchise fee from Service Electric equal to 3% of the annual gross revenue. Comcast will pay an identical fee under the 10-year agreement approved in February 2020.

Brown pointed out he’s also a Service Electric customer and remembered subscribing to HBO when it was first offered.

“You have a rich history in the city of Wilkes-Barre, a long history with the city of Wilkes-Barre and I’d love to see it grow and continue to be even longer than it has been in the past,” Brown said.

