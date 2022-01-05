🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at SCI Dallas is facing a litany of new charges after he fabricated a weapon and used it to attack officers, lacerating one in the face and head.

Brandon Timmons, 33, was arraigned Tuesday morning in front of District Judge Brian Tupper on two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor weapons charge,

The criminal complaint states that Timmons, on Nov. 13, 2021 at approximately 10:13 p.m., slashed one officer and punched another in the face. The weapon Timmons fabricated consisted of two razor blades and a cloth handle.

The two officers who were assaulted say they received information that Timmons had a weapon. Video survelliance from the previous day showed Timmons using it to attempt to assault other inmates. Four corrections officers approached Timmons and attempted to escort him to a secure area. While en route, they observed Timmons continuously reaching for his waist. Timmons then turned around abruptly, swinging the shiv, and struck and lacerated the face and head of one of the officers, who had to be transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Timmons then punched the other officer in the face before he was stripped of the weapon and taken to the ground, where he was restrained.

Timmons remains in custody at SCI Dallas. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.