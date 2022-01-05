🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man serving 99 years to life for second degree murder is now facing additional charges after getting physical with a corrections officer at SCI Dallas in late 2019.

Sammy Belle, 62, was arraigned before Judge Brian Tupper on Tuesday morning. The charges levied against him are aggravated and simple assault, felony and misdemeanor, respectively.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Aug. 1, 2019, shortly before 8:30 a.m., a corrections officer informed Belle he would be losing his “Z” code, which essentially means an inmate is isolated and without cellmates. Belle would then be moved to another cell.

Belle became defiant at this and told the corrections officer he would not be losing his “Z” code and would “do what he has to do to keep it.” Belle then walked away from the officer and refused to adhere to any of the commands he was given. When the officer ordered inmate Belle to place his hands behind his back, Belle assumed an “aggressive posture” and told the officer, “I don’t care if I go to (solitary), I’m going to do what I have to.”

At this time, the officer took out his pepper spray and once more ordered Belle to the floor. Again, Belle defied the commands and continued to walk away. The officer then took Belle to the ground, using “minimal force necessary.”

Belle began to strike the officer with punches to the body. Another officer arrived to help out in restraining Belle.

Belle’s preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Jan. 18, however, it has been continued until Jan 24. He remains confined at SCI Dallas.