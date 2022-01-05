🔊 Listen to this

Longtime Eyewitness News meteorologist Kevin Derk is returning to the station after spending the last few years at WNEP-TV.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Kevin’s skill, experience, and love for weather to the Eyewitness Weather team. His passion for keeping people safe and his accuracy completes the team for the region’s most accurate forecast,” WBRE-TV general manager and vice president Andy Wyatt said in a press release issued Tuesday.

Derk first joined the Eyewitness Weather team in 2006 as the station’s weekend meteorologist.

His weather team was awarded the Weatherate Seal of Approval for the first time in 2008, naming Eyewitness Weather as the most accurate forecast in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. The Eyewitness Weather team has gone on to win the Seal for 14 consecutive years, the third longest winning streak in the country.

During his time at WBRE/WYOU, Derk reported on historic weather events like Hurricane Irene, the March 2017 nor’easter and, perhaps most notably, Tropical Storm Lee, which caused the Susquehanna River to crest at a record 42.66 feet in Wilkes-Barre.

Derk and his team brought live coverage of the storm and flooding for 63 consecutive hours across WBRE and WYOU, even after the team was forced to evacuate the station in downtown Wilkes-Barre and set up a makeshift studio off-site.

Derk started his career in Johnson City, N.Y. at CBS affiliate WBNG 12 News as the weekend meteorologist. From 2019 to 2021, Derk served as a fill-in meteorologist at WNEP.

WBRE and WYOU viewers can watch Derk Saturday and Sunday mornings on WBRE-TV28 and WYOU-TV22.