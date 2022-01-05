🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A physician from Boston Children’s Hospital choosing not to travel to Luzerne County as a defense expert in a child assault case due to COVID-19 will be permitted to testify via video.

Dr. Eli Newberger was retained by Luzerne County Chief Public Defender Steven M. Greenwald as an expert witness for Tyeara L. Folks, 30, who is facing a trial on aggravated assault and child endangerment charges.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Folks with scolding her then 5-month old son with hot water while bathing the infant in the sink of her apartment when they lived on Murray Street on March 5, 2019. Folks has since relocated to Binghamton, N.Y.

Folks appeared on the syndicated Steve Wilkos Show in October about the case.

Police in court records say the boy suffered second degree burns to 15 percent of his body, including to his upper extremities.

Folks claimed the burns to her son were an accident as the temperature of the hot water in her apartment would get hotter whenever another tenant in the apartment building turned on their hot water, court records say.

Folks told police the water turned hotter as she was using a hose to rinse her son.

Investigators allege the infant was intentionally held or left in hot water.

Dr. Debra Ersenio-Jenssen, chief of Child Protection Medicine at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Lehigh County, told investigators, according to court records, the burns suffered by the infant were not consistent with Folk’s claim the burns were caused by a change in water temperature.

Ersenio-Jenssen noted the pattern and depth of the burns suffered by the infant were not consistent with Folk’s statement.

During a motion’s hearing Tuesday before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., Greenwald requested Newberger be permitted to testify via video. Greenwald said Newberger, who is 80-years-old, chose not to travel to testify in-person due to COVID-19.

Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger noted three expert witnesses, including Ersenio-Jenssen, have expressed no concerns about testifying in-person.

“We all know COVID is not going away soon. The defense expert is their only expert. This comes down to credibility,” Messinger said expressing her belief jurors would better relate to in-person testimony.

Greenwald said other county courts, including Lackawanna County, have allowed expert witnesses to testify via video.

Sklarosky said he will permit Newberger to testify via video when Folk’s trial is held.

Folk’s trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 18 but President Judge Michael T. Vough on Tuesday has suspended jury trials indefinitely due to rising COVID-19 cases in the county.