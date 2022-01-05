🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — The Hanover Township Municipal Building as well as the Fire Headquarters will be closed to public access until further notice, said Samuel T. Guesto, Jr., township manager.

Offices will remain open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for prearranged appointments with staff. Appointments can be made by calling 570-825-8522.

Anyone who will be entering the Municipal Building for a scheduled appointment is asked to wear a mask. All permit applications can be found online at — www.hanovertownship.org — or you can call the code office to have them mailed.

All payments must be made in the form of check or money order and placed in the secure drop box located at the front of the Municipal Building at 1267 Sans Souci Parkway. A receipt and any approved permits will be mailed.

• Police non-emergency phone number: 570-825-1254.

• Fire non-emergency number 570-371-3888.

— Bill O’Boyle