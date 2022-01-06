🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A motions hearing to dismiss felony animal cruelty offenses against a man was continued Wednesday due to Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough’s order earlier this week limiting court proceedings due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Dennis Joseph Blanchette, 29, was charged with suffocating a 3-year-old Husky mix to death behind a home on South Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Aug. 19, 2019, according to court records.

Blanchette is incarcerated unable to post $25,000 bail, and transportation of inmates from the county correctional facility for court proceedings has been suspended under Vough’s order.

Blanchette’s case since his arrest by humane officers with the SPCA has been dismissed, refiled and delayed multiple times. His trial scheduled for Feb. 14 before Judge David W. Lupas has been continued five times since May and will likely be continued again.

Blanchette’s attorney, Joanna Bryn Smith, filed a motion seeking to dismiss the charges because the state’s Animal Destruction Act of 1983, which list prohibited methods for the destruction of pet animals, does not include hypoxia.

Smith referred in her motion the American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines on euthanasia, notably using the drug pentobarbital, which is a respiratory suppressant that causes death by hypoxia.

Blanchette’s attorney further stated prosecutors have not alleged he acted maliciously or cruelly.

“Under the (Animal Destruction) Act and AVMA guidelines, as well as the lack of malicious conduct or willful neglect, (Blanchette’s) actions as alleged do not amount to a criminal act,” Smith wrote in her motion.

Court records say Blanchette took the dog for help at the SPCA in Plains Township because it was sick. While at the SPCA, the dog vomited in the lobby.

Officials at the SPCA refused to accept the dog and told Blanchette to take the canine to a veterinary hospital but he had no money to pay for its care.

Blanchette then took the dog behind the South Meade Street home where he strangled it to death, court records say.

Blanchette allegedly told authorities the dog struggled for two to three minutes before it died.

Based on Blanchette’s alleged statement the dog struggled for several minutes, prosecutors moved to amend the felony animal cruelty offense to include torture.

Lupas denied the request.

Blanchette is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. He reportedly received death threats due to publicity of the case.