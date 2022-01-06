🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West will go remote-only Friday by using a “Flexible Instruction Day,” a relatively new option provided by the state. Superintendent Dave Tosh said the move was due to a combination of the weather report and the COVID-19 surge.

Current forecasts call for snow Friday morning with possible accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. COVID-19 has been surging dramatically in Luzerne County, with a record 798 new cases reported Wednesday. The rate of new cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days, tracked by the Times Leader since the start of the pandemic in the county, has soared in the last 8 days, rocketing from 888 on Dec. 28 to 1,705 Wednesday.

The district has also scheduled a booster clinic Saturday, Jan. 8, for anyone who qualifies and is 12 years of age or older. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Third Avenue Elementary School in Kingston. It is a walk-in clinic with no appointment needed, but you must bring a vaccine card, consent form and health screening form. Those forms are available on the district website, wvwsd.org, and will available at the vaccination site.

