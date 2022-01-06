🔊 Listen to this

Free COVID-19 tests were administered to people in their vehicles Wednesday in the parking lot of Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Vehicles waited on Market Street in front of the 109th Field Artillery Armory to get to the free COVID-19 testing site Wednesday at nearby Kirby Park.

The line was long and so was the wait Wednesday at the free COVID-19 testing site in Kirby Park Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — After two-and-a-half hours Alvin Smiley’s wait was almost over.

A few vehicles were ahead of Smiley’s car, but the line behind his to enter the free COVID-19 testing site Wednesday afternoon snaked through the parking lot of Kirby Park, along the access road and out onto Market Street.

The demand had led officials from state, Luzerne County and Wilkes-Barre agencies operating the site to relocate to the park from a shopping plaza parking lot on South Main Street unable to handle the amount of people wanting to be tested as the number of local cases surged from the omicron variant.

“I feel fine,” said Smiley.

Smiley, 41, who said he has local ties but is from Philadelphia, sought out a test for his job at Golden Technologies in Old Forge. He went on to say a co-worker tested positive.

“My boss wanted me to get tested,” said Smiley.

As Smiley finished filling out a form he could see what to expect as a woman wearing a mask, clear plastic face shield and a blue personal protective gown stood at the driver’s side front window of a mini-van at the head of the line.

Since 2020 the Pennsylvania Department of Health and contractor AMI Expeditionary Healthcare have set up and operated similar pop-up sites across the state. The Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency and the Wilkes-Barre Health Department provided additional resources for the local operation.

The Pennsylvania DOH said appointments are not necessary, but the nasal swab PCR tests are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Turnaround time for results takes between two and seven days. Anyone 3 and older can be tested and is not required to show symptoms. They are encouraged to bring a photo ID. Up to 450 people can be tested each day. Additional information about the public testing is available on the PA DOH website.

Some turned away

The Kirby Park site is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

However, people were being turned away Wednesday. County EMA Deputy Director Dave Elmore said it had to do with the contractors’ hours.

“The actual contractors work til 6 (p.m.). With the tremendous amount of cars, they were going to work past that,” said Elmore.

Stuck traffic was part of the job for truck driver Clerjuste Clerford. The Haitian native living in Wilkes-Barre was about midway in the line since arriving more than three hours earlier. Clerford, 49, didn’t have any symptoms and had not had the virus.

“I want to get tested so I can get back to work tomorrow,” said Clerford.

Closer to the front Anthony and Lisa Spatafora waited her turn. They’d been in line since 10:30 a.m. and it was almost 1:30 p.m.

“Me, I’m not getting tested,” said Anthony, 64, of Blakeslee.

“I had been sick,” added 63-year-old Lisa of New York. “We traveled to Florida for Christmas. I got sick on New Year’s Eve.”

Wilkes-Barre was the nearest site for testing so they made the trip. “Now when anybody gets sick, you got to get tested,” said Lisa.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.