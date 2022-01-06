🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 572 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,090.

The county’s total cases are now at 56,701 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 31,711 cases and 606 deaths; Monroe County has 28,355 cases and 425 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 27,364 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to at 2,174,846.

“Pennsylvania, like the rest of the nation, is experiencing a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “This should not cause panic, but it should be a call to immediate action.”

Weekly update

The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 3.

There are clear steps that every Pennsylvanian should be taking to help protect themselves and their loved ones:

— Get vaccinated to help prevent serious illness and hospitalization,

— Get a booster dose because it is proven to substantially increase your level of protection,

— Wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of your vaccination status,

— Get tested if you are exposed or develop symptoms and then follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Dec. 30:

• 74.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• 269,488 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

— 131,793 booster doses administered in the past week.

— 12,270 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

— 3.8% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week, largely attributed to the New Year holiday.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Dec. 27–Sunday, Jan. 2:

• The daily average number of cases was 18,344.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 3 was 22.6 percent higher than on Dec. 27. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 16% and 11%, respectively.

• Approximately 28% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

• 32% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.