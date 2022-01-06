Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — With forecasts of potential snow accumulation Friday morning, Wilkes-Barre Area School District will hold classes virtually for all students, Superintendent Brian Costello announced Thursday.
Costello posted a notice on the district website, wbasd.k12.pa.us, giving details for the one-day switch to remote learning Jan. 7:
• Students will not report to school.
• All instruction will be synchronous “Live” (Google Meets or Zoom). Attendance will be taken for each class.
• Students will work from home remotely following their regular schedule for all classes.
• Middle School and High School teachers will be available during remediation periods to assist students as needed.
• Students will not have to log in “live” for Study Halls.
Wyoming Valley West Superintendent Dave Tosh made a similar announcement Wednesday evening, saying the district will use a Flexible Instruction Day allowed by the state on Friday due to the weather forecast and the local surge in COVID-19 cases.
