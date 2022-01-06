🔊 Listen to this

UNION TWP. — Northwest Area School District will go to virtual-only classes for all schools Friday due to the forecast of morning snow. While elementary students will return to in-person learning Monday, the junior/senior high school will remain virtual-only on Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Joseph Long said via email that the moves are being done “to be proactive and avoid a school closure for a longer period of time due to COVID-19 cases.

The number of cases has increased since the return to classes following the Christmas break. There have been “10 new cases and approximately 30 students quarantined” since classes resumed Monday.

