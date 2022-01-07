Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — City and state police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Dollar General on South Main Street Thursday evening.
Witnesses at the scene told the Times Leader several shots were fired and one individual was struck. He was transported by ambulance to a local medical facility.
Officers at the scene declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Check back for updates at timesleader.com.