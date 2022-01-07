🔊 Listen to this

A former Drums woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison for her guilty plea to drug trafficking and filing fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims for two inmates, with most of the nearly $30,000 going toward her gambling expenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Thursday said Christina Covey, 34, identified vacant houses where parcels containing methamphetamine could sent. She also filed the false claims for the inmates, one who was a codefendant, while awaiting trial on the drug charges.

U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion in Scranton sentenced Covey to 48 months for drug trafficking and 15 months for the fraud charges. But Mannion ordered her to serve only five months of the fraud sentence consecutive to the drug sentence.

Federal authorities said Covey conspired with several others to have the parcels mailed to Luzerne County from Arizona. From October 2019 to February 2020 between 1.5 kilograms and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine were distributed in the Hazleton area as a result of the scheme. Covey retrieved one parcel from a vacant house on Sycamore Drive in Drums.

While Covey was on pretrial release she filed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims for Fredy Mendoza and another inmate held in federal custody at the Lackawanna County Prison. The applications were for unemployment benefits for the inmates who falsely claimed they were laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic and available to work. Mendoza and the other unnamed inmate continued to file weekly certifications in order to receive the benefits that were mailed to Covey in the form of debit cards.

The judge ordered Covey to pay $29,799 in restitution.

Mendoza, who is in federal custody, pleaded guilty in the methamphetamine trafficking case. He is awaiting sentencing on the drug charge and trial on the fraud charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The federal Homeland Security Investigations, the Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania General’s Office cooperated in the drug trafficking case as part of the multi-agency Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny Roberts prosecuted the case.

In addition, the Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General investigated the fraud case. The prosecutor was Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip Caraballo.

Suspected fraud involving COVID-19 can be reported to the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or through an NCDF web complaint form at https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.