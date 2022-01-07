🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A prisoner punched and spat on a Wilkes-Barre police officer during a struggle inside a holding cell at city police headquarters Wednesday night.

Anthony Rodriguez, 27, of South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, was inside a holding cell waiting to be transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility at about 9:40 p.m., according to court records.

Rodriguez was in custody on alleged domestic violence offenses and violation of a court imposed restraining order.

While inside the holding cell, police in court records say Rodriguez was screaming, kicking and pounding about the cell demanding to be taken to the county correctional facility.

Rodriguez allegedly claimed if police did not hurry to transport him, they would be pulling a dead body from the cell.

After making a reference to a dead body, an officer instructed Rodriguez to surrender his shirt he appeared to use to tie to the cell bars.

Rodriguez claimed he would attack any officer who entered the cell, court records say.

As officers entered the cell, Rodriguez allegedly punched an officer in the abdomen and spat in his face.

Rodriguez was arraigned Thursday in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated harassment by prisoner, resisting arrest, harassment and simple assault. He remained jailed for lack of $25,000 bail.