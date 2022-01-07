Meuser, Casey, Cartwright reflect on Jan. 6

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser Thursday said Jan. 6, 2021, was “a terrible day for our nation.”

Meuser, R-Dallas, was in the House Chamber in the U.S. Capitol as violence and rampage was occurring in the halls.

“I helped secure the Chamber and witnessed up close the violence in the Capitol that day as well as the bravery and great heroism of the United States Capitol Police,” Meuser said. “The violence in our Capitol should be denounced by all.”

The Associated Press reported Thursday that “the aftermath of Jan. 6 hangs heavy over Capitol Hill, in the relationships that deepened between lawmakers who feared for their lives that day and those that have frayed beyond repair.”

Meuser said Democrats and Republicans “must not condone or make excuses” for any unlawful and violent actions whether it occurs in the Capitol or in the streets of American cities.

“Violence and rioting must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and those who committed violence in the Capitol should have the law applied no more and no less,” Meuser said. “The Capitol, unfortunately, was not prepared for what would occur on Jan. 6.”

Meuser noted that although a large crowd was expected, there were no more officers on duty than on any other day.

“I found the security posture of the Capitol that day surprisingly inadequate,” Meuser said. “Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi, who is in charge of Capitol security, has not substantially improved the Capitol security posture over the past year.”

Meuser said having seen the rioting inside the Capitol up close, it is clear that many were there for one reason only — to create chaos, destruction, and mayhem.

“Some came carrying backpacks, tactical gear, and gas masks and attempted to force down the door to the House Chamber,” Meuser said. “What occurred that day must never happen again, and we must take all appropriate actions to ensure it does not.”

Casey statement

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, also said Jan. 2021, was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.

“After months of lying about the election and stoking baseless conspiracy theories, the former President encouraged a mob of thousands of armed insurrectionists to attack the United States Capitol in order to overturn the results of a free and fair election and keep himself in power,” Casey said. “He even turned them against his own Vice President, such that they chanted ‘Hang Mike Pence’ in the halls of Congress. The former President’s incitement of violent extremists led to at least five deaths and injuries to nearly 140 members of law enforcement.”

Casey said countless more continue to carry emotional scars from that day. He added that even after the violent attack, a group of Republicans in the House and the Senate continued to perpetuate “the Big Lie” by voting to overturn the will of Pennsylvanians later that evening.

“Instead of accountability and remorse, members of the Republican Party continue to undermine our elections and our democratic principles,” Casey said. “Republican officials across the country have embraced the former President’s Big Lie by introducing and enacting an unprecedented number of voter suppression measures and politicizing nonpartisan election administration functions.

“If we do not restore and strengthen voter protections nationwide, a future authoritarian could succeed where the former President and his insurrectionists failed.”

Casey said to live up to our national ideals and fortify our elections against partisan subversion, the Senate has an obligation to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — two commonsense bills that Casey said would improve access to the ballot, protect our democracy and restore the full strength of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“The strength of our republic was tested one year ago, and it remains under attack,” Casey said. “In order to preserve our democracy, we must protect our elections and ensure all Americans have a voice in their government.”

Cartwright comments

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, also issued a statement:

“Here in America, we all have the right to our own opinions. But nobody has the right to break the law.

“I was there on Jan. 6. I was there when the extremists broke into the Capitol and the restricted areas outside it. They broke the law, including committing acts of violence against brave Capitol Police officers.

“More than 140 police officers were injured and five officers died due to the attack on Jan. 6. We owe it to them to understand exactly what happened that day, so that no such attack on our democracy can ever happen again.”

