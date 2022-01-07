🔊 Listen to this

Jim Costello, a Wilkes-Barre Area schoolteacher and former executive director of the Keystone State Games, Friday announced that he is a candidate for the Republican nomination for state representative in the 119th Legislative District.

Costello, 44 of Mountain Top, made the announcement on his Facebook page. He said a formal announcement will be released next week.

”I am very excited to announce that we have decided to run for State Representative in the 119th District,” Costello said on Facebook. “To learn more about our campaign, visit our website — www.votejimcostello.com — and follow our campaign page on Facebook at Jim Costello for PA State House, 119th District State Representative of the 119th Legislative District in 2022. If you believe, like I do, that we can, we must, and we will do better, then join us at www.votejimcostello.com.”

Costello said he resigned from his position as executive director of the Keystone State Games in October and he will stay on as a consultant for 2022. The games are scheduled to be held in Luzerne County this year, he said.

“We want to do what’s good for the community,” he said.

According to his campaign website, Costello was born and raised in Luzerne County. He said he shares the same NEPA values as all area residents. He said growing up in the Wyoming Valley taught him the value of hard work, integrity and community.

Costello said at his core, is a belief that “effort equals reward” — saying it’s a simple, common sense belief that has shaped his values.

“The harder you work for something, the greater the opportunity for you to succeed,” Costello said.

Costello resides in Mountain Top with his wife, Amanda, and their two daughters Chloe and Madison.

Professional experience

Costello has more than 20 years experience as a teacher, coach and mentor in local public schools. He is a graduate of GAR High School and Penn State University, and he is currently a teacher in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, a football coach at Nanticoke and wrestling coach at Crestwood. He said he is a small family business owner, and served as the Executive Director of the Keystone State Games, a not-for-profit sports organization, for over six years.

Public service experience

Costello was elected to the Crestwood School District Board of Education, where he said he always worked hard to prioritize the needs of the children and their parents, teachers and the taxpayers who fund the schools. He also served on the Luzerne Intermediate Unit Board of Directors, PIAA District II Board, and various task forces and subcommittees within the public school system.

“The lessons learned from my involvement at the local grass-roots level of community service will stay with me forever,” he said.

Costello said over the course of the campaign, he will outline his plans to move Pennsylvania forward by being:

• Better in the handling of our economy.

• Better with our children’s education.

• Better for our police and first responders.

• Better with our elections to restore trust.

• Better in upholding our rights and values.

NEPA values —NEPA solutions

Costello said he believes all Pennsylvanians, regardless of political party, want the Commonwealth, and its leaders, to focus on doing better for all families.

“That means retaining and attracting good paying jobs, finding the right solution to eliminate property taxes while properly funding our schools, cutting wasteful spending to protect taxpayers, defending our freedoms and upholding our northeast conservative values,” Costello said.

Costello said if there will be change for the better in Pennsylvania, it’s going to be done by bringing NEPA values to the hallways and debate floor of the Capitol in Harrisburg.

“I’m value and solution driven,” he said. “That’s why I’m running — not to beat a political opponent — I’m running to put our families, businesses, and region first again.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.