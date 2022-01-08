Volunteers distributed 400 meals in a mere 15 or 20 minutes on Thursday

One of Fork Over Love’s directors, Ruth Corcoran, says of a distribution event on Thursday, ‘It really hit me. You can see the need.’ The event didn’t start until 5 p.m., however, Corcoran said by 3:30 p.m., there were plenty of folks lined up.

Fork Over Love, the area non-profit which aims to feed those in need while simultaneously help provide business to local eateries, has seen an immense turnout at its distribution events. So much so, in fact, that they are currently asking those with a little something to give to please do so.

KINGSTON — Less than a month out from their one-year anniversary, non-profit Fork Over Love strives to continue their mission to feed those in need while simultaneously helping out local restaurants.

In order to be able to do that, however, members of the organization are asking for your help.

Director Ruth Corcoran, who was out at Thursday night’s distribution in Hanover says: “Last night, it really hit me,” of what she thought as she saw the immense turnout.

“You can see the need,” Corcoran told a reporter on Friday afternoon, describing how volunteers distributed 400 meals in a mere 15 or 20 minutes.

She mentioned another 2021 distribution at Kistler Elementary School. Fork Over Love was at the ready with 500 meals, and it still wasn’t enough.

“What we really need,” Corcoran says, “are the donations.”

Those donations go to local establishments to purchase meals, which are then distributed at these events. So, donations don’t only support those who may have fallen on some hard luck. They also support local business in a time when too many have already had to close their doors.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can visit www.forkoverlove.org and click the Donate tab on the dropdown menu. You’ll then have the option to make a one-time donation, or set-up regular weekly donations for a pre-determined amount of meals. You can also mail in your donations, if you prefer. Make checks payable to Fork Over Love, 345 Market St. Kingston, PA 18704.

To date, Fork Over Love has donated over 17,000 meals and raised an estimated $170,000 for local restaurants. Moving forward, to the aforementioned one-year anniversary on Feb. 3, Corcoran says distribution may change slightly. The organization is aiming to hold smaller distributions at a more frequent rate, as opposed to the larger events they’ve done over the last year. Corcoran also hopes to hold distributions in areas that are a little more “walkable” for attendees.

Next up on the agenda for Fork Over Love and its generous volunteers is a distribution at Leo E. Solomon Jr. High/Elementary School, 41 Abbott St., scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. Another event is scheduled for the following week, Thursday, Jan. 20 at St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., also at 5 p.m.