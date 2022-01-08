🔊 Listen to this

CONYNGHAM TWP. — State police are looking for information pertaining to a theft which included the victims’ diabetes medicine and testing supplies this past Thursday.

Packages containing the medical supplies were taken from a residence on Pond Hill Mountain Road. The vehicle involved, according to the police report, is a silver 2-door Honda Civic. The suspect is described as a white male, wearing dark clothes and a face mask.

Authorities request anyone with information pertaining to this theft to contact PSP Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.