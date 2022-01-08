🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Amidst a record surge of COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County, Hanover Area School District is offering students the option of completing January classes online at home. Superintendent Nathan Barrett has scheduled an online community meeting for Sunday at 6 p.m. to explain the arrangement.

The district “will be accommodating all parent comfort requests for the remainder of the month of January,” Barrett wrote in a message to the district community. “You will now have the option to have your child stay within the safety of your home and be educated via Google classroom. Teachers will be recording attendance online in accordance with the students’ currently scheduled homeroom/classes.

Students who opt for online learning “must remain in the virtual setting for the remainder of January,” Barrett wrote, adding that the district will revisit the matter towards the end of January.

Families that prefer the students continue to attend classes in person should come back to school Monday. The district had gone virtual last week. ”All families utilizing scheduled in-person instruction, please resume your child’s regularly scheduled routine of attending school.”

