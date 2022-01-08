🔊 Listen to this

COVID-19 cases have surged to record highs in the last month, with Luzerne County setting a new single-day record Friday, reporting 878 new cases. The daily totals have been above 200 on all but six days since Dec. 17, and have been above 400 since New Year’s Eve.

The hot spot through the surge has been the Wilkes-Barre ZIP code of 18702, and by a considerable margin. From Dec. 17 through Friday, that code reported 1,113 new cases. By comparison, the Hazleton code of 18201 reported 899 and the Kingston code of 18704 had 673. Those three codes have been at or near the top of the list ever since the Times Leader started tracking data for 41 codes all or partially in Luzerne County.

The Bloomsburg code of 17815, which spans across Columbia County with only a small part poking into southern Luzerne County, had the next highest total at 547, while the Wilkes-Barre code of 18706 followed with 404.

Of the remaining codes, four had more than 300 cases, three had between 200 and 299, and seven had between 100 and 199. Only three codes had new cases in the single digits.

