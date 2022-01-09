🔊 Listen to this

Northeastern Pennsylvania’s resident superhero, eight-year-old Nathan Gray, passed away Thursday afternoon after battling kidney cancer, according to a Facebook page set up in his honor.

“We now have the most amazing angel to watch over us,” reads a post to the “Nathan the Super Hero” Facebook page, where for years the Gray family chronicled Nathan’s battle with kidney cancer and connected Nathan with legions of well-wishers and friends. “Life is never going to be the same.”

Nathan was just two years old when he was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a rare form of kidney cancer. The extensive list of treatments and surgeries he underwent through the course of his battle are detailed on the Facebook page, all of which he handled with superhuman spirit and cheerfulness.

“Nathan the Super Hero” was created on Facebook to honor the young man for his courage in fighting cancer, and through the page Nathan became a familiar face to many people throughout the area.

That community presence was always felt at numerous fundraisers and special events held in Nathan’s honor, including when he took his place as the guest of honor during the City of Wilkes-Barre’s 2020 Christmas Parade.

Nathan was presented by presents from Santa Claus himself that night, along with Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney, Police Chief Joe Coffay and Mayor George Brown.

“We wanted to honor a special person,” Brown said at the time. “Everyone in the room suggested Nathan.”

A donation page set up on Facebook to raise funds for Nathan’s family to assist with funeral costs raised over $20,000 for the Grays.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St Nicholas Church, South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre. Nathan’s favorite orange and any other bright colors are encouraged to be worn. Nathan’s full obituary can be found on page 9A of Sunday’s edition and online at timesleader.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Give Kids the World at gktw.org.