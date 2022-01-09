🔊 Listen to this

The newly dedicated Madry-Kahlau Memorial Rink. The project started last year and received over $50,000 in donations from members of the community put toward restoring the rink to full use.

A look at the Madry-Kahlau Memorial Rink in Wright Township. The new sign was unveiled Saturday as the rink was officially dedicated to the lives of Brian Madry and Tanner Kahlau, two former Crestwood hockey players. Madry died in a car accident in 2011, and Kahlau died in a skiing accident last January.

J.T. Medeiros (front) finds the back of the net with his slapshot. According to his father, J.T. has been waiting to use the rink all week.

WRIGHT TWP. — With the cut of a ribbon, a project one year in the making came to fruition on Saturday: the Wright Township ice rink, once a popular spot for the area’s young hockey players, was officially renamed in honor of two of the bright young athletes that loved it so much.

Almost a year to the day after efforts to restore the rink began, the Madry-Kahlau Memorial Rink was officially unveiled on Saturday afternoon, named in honor of former Crestwood hockey players Brian Madry and Tanner Kahlau.

A ceremony held before the ribbon-cutting featured poignant remarks from a number of people close to Madry and Kahlau, including both of their mothers, Brian’s brother Matthew and Kahlau’s friend Jared McCune, who spearheaded the efforts to fix up the rink last year.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” said Carolyn Madry, who lost her son Brian to a 2011 car accident when he was just 16. “It’s amazing to see how much of an impact my son still has on this community.”

McCune, who was the recipient of a scholarship set up in Madry’s name while he was in high school, was honored with a plaque commemorating his dedication to the project.

“It’s like he’s [McCune] paying it forward,” Carolyn Madry said.

It seemed like the entire Wright Township community and beyond came out to celebrate the lives of Madry and Kahlau as they were honored with the renaming of the rink.

The community support for Madry and Kahlau has run deep ever since McCune announced his plan to restore the rink last January: It took just under a week for a GoFundMe set up to take donations to reach $50,000.

“If those numbers don’t show you what Brian and Tanner meant to the community, then I don’t know what will,” McCune said. “Tanner wouldn’t have wanted anything more than to bring the community together.”

It was Kahlau’s passing, on Jan. 12, 2021 at the age of 22 after a skiing accident in Lake Placid, N.Y., that galvanized McCune to look for a way to honor his friend.

In what McCune called a “no-brainer” Saturday, he looked to the old ice hockey rink on the grounds of the Wright Township Municipal Building, a rink where he and Kahlau, and numerous other kids including Madry, spent a lot of their time growing up.

One year later, and even though a layer of snow covered most of the ice, the newly-named Madry-Kahlau Memorial Rink looked as good as it did in the two players’ youths.

A few young prospective hockey players did take to the ice, including four-year-old J.T. Medeiros, who brought his full hockey gear, a stick, a couple of pucks and a small hockey net to practice his slapshot on.

“He’s wanted to come out all week,” said J.T.’s father while he watched him skate. “I wanted to wait until they had the ceremony and formally dedicated the rink.”

Became friends through hockey

Returning the rink to its glory days was a fitting tribute to two young men who, by all accounts, were crazy about hockey.

“Brian and Tanner met through hockey, they became friends through hockey, I have so many fond memories of the two of them,” said Susan Kahlau, Tanner’s mother. “They were just the kindest, funniest people.”

Before the ceremony Saturday, a basket raffle was held in the park next to the ice rink, and t-shirts memorializing Madry and Kahlau were available for sale.

Members of the Crestwood ice hockey team were on hand to pay tribute to the two former Comets, along with members from the State University of New York at Fredonia ice hockey program, where Kahlau played his college hockey after graduating from Crestwood.

Community input sought

Also there Saturday were Wright Township supervisors Colleen Macko and Matthew Howton, who helped cut the ceremonial ribbon officially opening the Madry-Kahlau rink.

Howton confirmed after the ceremony what Susan Kahlau had said during her remarks: Wright Township had been awarded a DCNR grant that could be used to help develop a “master plan” for the future of the rink and the rest of the municipal park.

A survey that can be found on the Wright Township Municipal Park’s Facebook page was created so that residents of the township could offer their thoughts on the best way to upgrade and improve the space.

“We want to hear everyone’s voices on this, it’s for everybody in the community,” Howton said.

A board has been established for the rink, according to Susan Kahlau, and they will be looking for the best ways to enhance the rink going forward.

To take everyone’s word for it who spoke on Saturday, just seeing the rink in use again would bring smiles to the faces of Kahlau and Madry.

Matt Madry, brother of Brian and close friend to Tanner, said it best while speaking about them Saturday.

“They would love to see us all together like this,” he said. “I hope they’re up there now, skating around and smiling down on us.”