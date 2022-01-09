🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Even though the experience was “virtual” on Thursday, it was still quite an experience for sure.

I’m talking about the annual gathering of the Leadership Northeast Core class to discuss their six community projects that will have, again, a significant impact on the Luzerne County community.

This meeting is usually held in-person, but COVID-19 has changed that, necessitating a virtual presentation. You would think that viewing these class members on an iPhone would be less impressive, but that would be incorrect. All six projects — again I stress — will be impactful, and they will be successfully completed through the passion and compassion of the participants.

This current class will make us all proud.

I can tell you that this concept of leadership development has proven to be successful all across the country and Northeastern Pennsylvania is no exception. Developing our future leaders is an essential part of assuring the continuance of a vibrant community.

John W. Gardner, known as the father of leadership, once said, “Whoever I am, or whatever I am doing, some kind of excellence is within my reach.”

But perhaps it was Dr. Seuss, who said it best: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

The projects done each year really do make a difference. They impact organizations who serve individuals in all sorts of ways. They really do improve the quality of life for many of our residents.

These projects work and most are perpetual, having positive effects on the organizations, their missions and, most important, the segment of the community each serves.

The 2022 projects are:

Cougar Kids Corner Mission: To foster a nurturing environment for mothers and children, empowering them to achieve their full potential. This team is working with Misericordia University’s Women with Children program to renovate a space in their newest house (Anne’s House) where children (and their families) can spend time together, read, study, play, etc.

Team Beezy Mission: To inspire children and connect the community through the arts. Team Beezy is working in collaboration with the Diamond City Partnership to add an interactive art sculpture and mural to Downtown Wilkes-Barre for the enrichment of children throughout the city.

That is a brief and somewhat incomplete description of this project, which will prove to be quite spectacular, I assure you.

Readership Wyoming Mission: To create a fun and safe environment for children that will inspire a passion for learning at the Wyoming Valley Free Library. This team is working to restore and furnish a room at the Wyoming Valley Free Library in order to increase children’s involvement in the library and participation in the children’s section.

Pampered Paws Mission: The Pampered Paws, a Leadership Northeast project team, will bring comfort and a fresh start to the animals in the community by providing a revitalized, safe, and functional space in which they can be treated and cared for. The SPCA of Luzerne County has been living up to its mission by providing compassion, comfort, and care to domestic companion animals since 1957 through their main services of education, advocacy, protection, and their shelter/adoption program.

This project team has decided to take on the task of outfitting the SPCA of Luzerne County with a proper grooming room for the animals in the community that are looking for caring homes. The renovations of the grooming room will include a wash, dry, and grooming station that will bring a fresh start to the thousands of abandoned and often abused animals that come through their doors each year.

Kitchen Impossible Mission: To improve a safe space for Luzerne County women and give them the tools they need to nourish themselves and reach their fullest potential each day. Project: Kitchen Impossible plans to provide Ruth’s Place with a fully functioning kitchen. This will entail replacing or repairing stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, and freezers. Currently, Ruth’s Place has a fully equipped kitchen, however, the majority of their appliances are out of service. A fully functioning kitchen will allow women of Luzerne County to nourish themselves and reach their fullest potential each day.

Mi CASA es su CASA Mission: Creating an inviting, peaceful and inspiring area that cultivates connection and serves as a place of refuge for foster children being served through CASA of Luzerne County. This team is on a mission to create a fun, interactive and safe place for the children of CASA Luzerne County to connect with their advocates. We will be renovating a room at CASA to include furniture, games, a mural, fish tank and more.

It’s going to be fun to see all of these projects progress to completion.

