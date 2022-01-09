🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The next state audit of the city’s Aggregated Pension Trust Fund should be different from the last one.

The one-time infusion of $21.3 million of bond proceeds into the five plans in December elevated the funding to an historic level of more than $100 million.

“That’s never happened before,” said Mayor George Brown, chairman of the board overseeing the fund.

The additional money not only moved the overall fund value away from the point where the state would have to step in to straighten out Wilkes-Barre’s finances, but also likely reduced the amount the city has to pay into the plans for years to come.

Brown prioritized the pension funding problem before he took office in January 2020 when the plans were approaching the 50% funding ratio of assets versus liabilities.

“It was something that had to be taken care of quickly,” Brown said Thursday.

It’s taken longer than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessary approvals from the state. The deal was finalized late last year. The delay was more of a help than a hindrance as the pension plan investments benefited from the strong stock market performance last year. The result has been a “win, win, win” for all those involved, Brown said.

“I’ve actually been contacted by other municipalities in our area,” Brown said.” They heard how it solidified our pensions. I can see this actually happening with other municipalities in the area.”

Fighting against distress

A year ago the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s review of Wilkes-Barre’s aggregated pension fund reported it in moderate distress. It listed assets of $78.1 million or 53.5 % of the $146.1 million in liabilities for the fund as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Should the funding ratio fall below 50%, it would lead to a severe distress designation and also push the city toward distressed status under the state’s Act 47.

Brown had said the funding ratio would be around 68% after the infusion. Brett Kittrick, the city’s Director of Finance, estimated the aggregate value at $101.7 million. He stressed the figures were estimates because they did not account for the December investment performance of the fund and the related fees.

The various plans, covering more than 500 active and retired employees, received different portions of the bond money.

“Each plan received a pro rata share of the proceeds based on the actuarially-determined amounts required to fund the plans appropriately,” Kittrick said in an email.

The non-uniformed plan, with the largest number of participants, received the biggest share of $8.7 million. The other distributions were:

• Police relief $4.4 million.

• Paid police $3.2 million.

• Paid fire $2.6 million.

• Fire relief $2.2 million.

Replenishing the plans also will likely reduce the city’s Minimum Municipal Obligation payments, the amount Wilkes-Barre is required to put into the plans annually. The MMO could be lowered by $1 million annually for the next several years, Brown had said.

The exact amounts are not yet known, Kittrick noted.

The mayor’s balanced $54.4 million budget for 2022 included a total of $6.4 million in MMOs. On the revenue side, the budget listed $1.9 million in state aid for the pensions.

The state aid figured into the city’s bond repayment.

“That’s the money they use each year to repay the loan,” said Darren Snyder, City Controller and pension board member.

“The city took out the loan based on the contribution the city gets from the state,” Snyder said.

Brown has repeatedly said the city has no liability to make the annual bond payments if the state does not continue providing the annual aid for the pensions. The bondholders would be responsible, Brown said.

Bradford’s experience: ‘It’s helped us’

In November 2020 City Council approved Brown’s request for Wilkes-Barre to join with other municipalities in the bond deal to shore up their pension plans. Pension Funding Solutions LLC proposed the deal to be underwritten by RBC Capital Markets.

The proposal caught the attention of Chris Lucco, City Administrator for Bradford in McKean County.

Bradford’s pensions were underfunded. The city owed a combined $1.8 million in past due and current payments in 2019, Lucco said.

At the time Bradford was refinancing a general obligation bond because of the favorable low interest rates and it was also looking at a separate bond for the pension. That’s when it learned municipalities were participating in a pool borrowing for a pension bond, Lucco said.

“At the time we would have needed approximately $9.3 million for the pension, ultimately it ended up at $6.75 million,” Lucco said.

The lower expense was the result of a 20% percent return on its pension investments while waiting for the pool borrowing bond deal, Lucco said.

Without the pension bond, Bradford was looking at raising property taxes by 10 mills and devoting 10% of its annual budget toward the pension.

“I will say this, it’s a wonderful idea and it’s helped us,” Lucco said of the pension bond.

It’s not without risk, however. The economy has to stay strong for the idea to work. “There’s a gamble because your investments have to outdo the interest rates,” Lucco said.

With the bond, Bradford’s three plans are fully funded at approximately $36 million and its MMO is $600,000.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.