WILKES-BARRE — State Sen. John Yudichak this week said the proposed new legislative district maps, as drawn, have outraged many local community leaders in Luzerne County who are concerned their voice in Harrisburg will be diminished if the preliminary reapportionment plan becomes the final plan.

He is one of several state lawmakers representing the county who shared their views on the plan for this story. Those views varied. Efforts to reach one, state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, were unsuccessful prior to press time.

“The preliminary reapportionment plan egregiously divides the geographical compactness of Luzerne County, creating a punitive fragmentation of the region’s representation in the Pennsylvania State Senate,” said Yudichak, I-Swoyersville.

Yudichak explained that four of Luzerne County’s cities — Pittston, Wilkes-Barre, Nanticoke and Hazleton — are currently represented and connected through a single district — the 14th senate district. Yudichak, 51, has represented the 14th district since 2011. He was elected as a Democrat, but switched to Independent in 2019.

“The preliminary reapportionment plan disperses representation of our cities among three different senate districts and will likely produce a scenario where no senator representing any of Luzerne County’s cities actually lives in Luzerne County,” Yudichak said “The citizens of northeastern Pennsylvania have overcome natural disasters and economic decline because they have been able to come together as a community of interest through common government representation.”

Yudichak said the preliminary reapportionment plan “grossly distorts and dismantles” the shared regional interests that empower the voters of Luzerne County to make decisions on who represents them in the state legislature.

“As a result of the legal failings and the negative impact on the citizens of northeastern Pennsylvania, I encourage the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission to reject the preliminary reapportionment plan and to produce a plan that empowers Luzerne County voters, not partisan politicians in Harrisburg, to select the legislators who represents them in the Pennsylvania General Assembly,” Yudichak said.

When the maps first were revealed in mid-December, Yudichak, said it showed the relocation of the 14th Senate District from northeastern Pennsylvania to the Lehigh Valley cities of Allentown and Bethlehem.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission held two public hearings in Harrisburg to gather feedback regarding the Preliminary Reapportionment Plans for the State House and Senate’s legislative redistricting, with Chairman Mark A. Nordenberg presiding.

The Commission is expected to approve its final maps within two to three weeks. Yudichak said there could be a court challenge to the Commission’s decision.

Baker sees ‘disadvantages’

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said nearly everyone realizes that population shifts over the last decade dictate that some shifting of boundaries must take place.

“Whatever can be said about the decidedly favorable aspects of the Senate district map proposed on a unanimous vote by the State Reapportionment Commission, it seriously disadvantages Luzerne County,” Baker said. “Given the population of the county, the number of communities within its boundaries, and the shared challenges in important areas such as the economy, transportation, environment, education, and health care, the potential loss of influence could be detrimental to local interests.”

Baker said people look at a county population of roughly 330,000 and wonder why it was chosen to be carved up.

“This concern is compounded by seeing a large community of interest — the Wyoming Valley — unnecessarily divided out,” Baker said. “If history is any indication, it is unlikely that Luzerne County will be alone in expressing concerns and objections to the preliminary House and Senate maps.”

Mullery: ‘A breath of fresh air’

Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, had a different take on the redistricting process.

“Our democracy is under assault,” Mullery said. “There are some in Harrisburg who are willing to risk our democracy to ensure they remain in power. They are the ones you hear yelling the loudest. They are the ones you will see filing lawsuits and holding hearings. They are the ones who want to limit your ability to vote and control who you have the ability to vote for.”

Mullery added, “Thankfully, for the first time in a long time, we have a Reapportionment Commission who truly care about democracy and who have removed politics from the conversation and crafted a plan that provides for fair and effective representation for all Pennsylvanians. This is a breath of fresh air.

“For this reason, I don’t have any concerns about the process, nor do I think Luzerne County residents should be concerned.”

Mullery said if people do have concerns, he strongly encourages their participation in the process and he urges them to contact the Commission with their concerns.

“Because, in the end, our democracy is only as strong as its citizen participation,” he said.

Carroll: ‘Area will be be well-served’

Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, said while any redistricting map will offer critics an opportunity to complain, the preliminary maps are more compact, split fewer communities and are less gerrymandered than the maps of the past few decades.

“I expect the final maps, likely to be approved in a few weeks, will be more compact with even fewer community splits,” Carroll said. “Change is always difficult but change is inevitable. I’m confident the citizens of our area will be well-served in the coming decade despite the evolving legislative maps.”

Kaufer sees hurdles to cooperation

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, said separating communities of interest that have historically partnered with one another makes it harder for municipalities to work together for the common good.

“The Legislative Reapportionment Commission should review the citizen testimony submitted and make appropriate changes to bring these communities of interest back together in Luzerne County,” Kaufer said.

Boback: Process far from over

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, said everyone should keep in mind the redistricting process is far from over.

“The LRC is holding more public hearings next week and citizen feedback is still being submitted,” Boback said. “My hope is that those who feel the proposed maps are egregious, or otherwise, will continue to express their opinions. The end goal in the process should be that the citizenry’s voice will prevail.”

The proposed districts

House of Representatives

• 117th District: Part of Luzerne County consisting of the Townships of Black Creek, Butler, Conyngham, Dallas, Dorrance, Fairmount, Franklin, Hollenback, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Lehman, Nescopeck, Ross, Salem, Slocum, Sugarloaf and Union; and the Boroughs of Conyngham, Dallas, Harveys Lake, Nescopeck, New Columbus and Shickshinny.

Total population: 62,062

• 118th District: Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. Part of Lackawanna County, consisting of the City of Scranton (Part Wards 04, 21; Part Division 04] and 22) and the Townships of Newton and Ransom and the Boroughs of Moosic (Part, Wards 01, 03 and 04), Old Forge and Taylor and Part of Luzerne County, consisting of the City of Pittston and the Townships of Jenkins and Pittston and the Boroughs of Avoca, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Laflin, West Pittston (Part, Wards 01 and 02) and Yatesville.

Total population: 62,791

• 119th District: Part of Luzerne County consisting of the City of Nanticoke and the Townships of Fairview, Hanover, Jackson, Newport, Plymouth, Rice and Wright; and the Boroughs of Ashley, Courtdale, Larksville, Nuangola, Plymouth, Pringle, Sugar Notch and Warrior Run.

Total population: 62,099

• 120th District: Part of Luzerne County consisting of the Townships of Exeter, Kingston and Plains; and the Boroughs of Edwardsville, Exeter, Forty Fort, Kingston, Luzerne, Swoyersville, West Pittston (Part, Ward 03), West Wyoming and Wyoming.

Total population: 62,198

• 121st District: Part of Luzerne County, consisting of the City of Wilkes-Barre; and the Townships of Bear Creek, Buck, Dennison, Foster and Wilkes-Barre; and the Boroughs of Bear Creek Village, Freeland, Jeddo, Laurel Run, Penn Lake Park and White Haven.

Total population: 61,490

Senatorial Districts

• 20th District: Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties. Part of Lackawanna County, consisting of the Townships of Benton, Fell, Glenburn, Greenfield, La Plume, North Abington, Scott, South Abington, Waverly and West Abington; and the Boroughs of Clarks Green, Clarks Summit, Dalton and Vandling; Part of Luzerne County, consisting of the Townships of Dallas, Exeter, Franklin, Jackson, Kingston, Lake, Lehman, Plymouth and Ross; and the Boroughs of Courtdale, Dallas, Edwardsville, Exeter, Forty Fort, Harveys Lake, Kingston, Larksville, Luzerne, Plymouth, Pringle, Swoyersville, West Pittston, West Wyoming and Wyoming; Part of Pike County, consisting of the Townships of Blooming Grove, Greene, Lackawaxen, Palmyra and Shohola; all of Susquehanna County; all of Wayne County; and all of Wyoming County.

Total population: 265,088

• 22nd District: Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Part of Lackawanna County, consisting of the Cities of Carbondale and Scranton; and the Townships of Carbondale, Clifton, Covington, Elmhurst, Jefferson, Madison, Newton, Ransom, Roaring Brook, Spring Brook and Thornhurst; and the Boroughs of Archbald, Blakely, Dickson City, Dunmore, Jermyn, Jessup, Mayfield, Moosic, Moscow, Old Forge, Olyphant, Taylor and Throop; and Part of Luzerne County, consisting of the Cities of Pittston and Wilkes-Barre; and the Townships of Jenkins, Pittston, Plains and Wilkes-Barre; and the Boroughs of Avoca, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Laflin, Laurel Run and Yatesville.

Total population: 269,105

• 27th District: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties. All of Columbia County; Part of Luzerne County,consisting of the City of Nanticoke; and the Townships of Conyngham, Dorrance, Fairmount, Hollenback, Hunlock, Huntington, Nescopeck, Newport, Salem, Slocum and Union; and the Boroughs of Nescopeck, New Columbus and Shickshinny; all of Montour County; all of Northumberland County; and all of Snyder County.

Total population: 248,910

• 29th District: Luzerne and Schuylkill counties. Part of Luzerne County, consisting of the City of Hazleton; and the Townships of Bear Creek, Black Creek, Buck, Butler, Dennison, Fairview, Foster, Hanover, Hazle, Rice, Sugarloaf and Wright; and the Boroughs of Ashley, Bear Creek Village, Conyngham, Freeland, Jeddo, Nuangola, Penn Lake Park, Sugar Notch, Warrior Run, West Hazleton and White Haven; and al of Schuylkill County.

Total population: 247,391

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.