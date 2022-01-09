🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Court records of nearly a dozen men sentenced for soliciting minors for sex fail to show a pattern of disparity by Luzerne County judges.

Six were sentenced to state prison while sentences for five men were designed to allow them to remain at the county correctional facility, records show.

Each of the 11 men was compelled to register as a sex offender under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as required by law.

When President Judge Michael T. Vough on Thursday sentenced John William Dawe, 40, of Kingston, to one-to-two years to be served at the county jail, at least three defense attorneys were surprised about what they believe was a light sentence.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said he was surprised Dawe wasn’t deemed a violent sexual predator by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board considering he solicited genital pictures from what he believed was a 15-year-old boy and in a separate case actually engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year-old boy.

If Dawe had been deemed a predator, Sanguedolce believes Vough would have imposed a harsher sentence.

“There are two large determining factors of going to state prison, one is whether they are determined to be a violent sexual predator by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender’s Assessment Board and the other is their criminal record,” Sanguedolce said. “I was surprised the sexual assessment board did not find him to be a sexually violent predator. He was soliciting sexual pictures from one and on the other performing sexual acts. Having a minor perform a sexual act on him would play a large part. I was surprised by that determination.”

The three defense lawyers, who asked their names remain anonymous as they frequently appear before Vough, explained the length of a sentence depends on the grading of the charge to which a defendant pled guilty, acceptance of responsibility, being open to rehabilitation and counseling — and, as Sanguedolce noted, the defendant’s criminal history.

Dawe’s arrests

Dawe was arrested twice by Kingston police and county detectives in April 2021.

His first arrest involved allegations of having online sexual conversations and soliciting genital pictures from someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy, but which actually was a detective. Dawe’s second arrest involved allegations of having sexual relations with a 16-year-old boy three times and sending pictures of his penis to the boy, court records say.

“Judges have much discretion at sentences they impose if they are within the standard range,” one of the defense lawyers noted. “If they go outside the range, they need to explain why. That wasn’t the case here, (Dawe) was sentenced within the standard range.”

Dawe’s guilty pleas in Tioga County in 2002 and 2000 were also factored into his Pre-Sentence Investigation, commonly called a PSI, which is a comprehensive background report compiled to assist judges in deciding the type of sentence.

Online court records in Tioga County say Mansfield police charged Dawe with 15 counts of child pornography in July 2002, and Elkland police in August 2000 charged him with eight counts of unlawful use of a computer, three counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of child pornography.

Under separate plea agreements in Tioga County, 14 counts of child pornography were dismissed and the last count was amended to endangering the welfare of a child, to which Dawe pled guilty. In the Elkland police case, all the charges were withdrawn except for receiving stolen property, which he pled guilty.

Dawe’s sentences on the separate cases were not listed in online court records from Tioga County and could not immediately be confirmed.

Multiple cases reviewed

Reviewing criminal complaints filed by Kingston police and county detectives against 20 men for soliciting minors for sex, only Dawe never pursued, suggested or made efforts to meet the minor.

Most of the men arrested by Kingston police and county detectives happened when they arrived at the pre-arranged location or at their houses, according to reports.

Dawe, however, did attempt to video chat with the minor when he believed the minor was masturbating because he “wanted to see,” court records say.

Looking at adjudicated cases for 10 other defendants, and their sentences imposed by Vough and Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., reveals the following:

Gary A. Kerstetter, 53, of Shamokin, sentenced by Vough on Nov. 23 to one-to-two years in jail and two years probation for unlawful contact with a minor.

Paul Rissmiller, 45, of Wilkes-Barre, sentenced by Vough on May 18 to one-to-two years in jail and five years probation for unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

Gary Ceppa, 32, of Hunlock Township, sentenced by Vough on Nov. 3 to five-to-10 years in state prison for unlawful contact with a minor and aggravated indecent assault.

Robert Gair, 40, of Danville, sentenced by Vough on July 20 to three years, four months to 10 years in state prison for unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

Glenn Michael Hannan, 53, of Bloomsburg, sentenced by Vough on May 14 to six-to-23 months in jail for criminal attempt to commit corruption of minors and five years probation for criminal use of communication facility.

John D. Sweeney, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, sentenced by Sklarosky on Oct. 8 to 28 days to 23 months for unlawful contact with a minor and five years probation for criminal use of communication facility.

Kenneth Charles Schmidt, 42, of Nanticoke, sentenced by Sklarosky on Oct. 8 to 18 months to four years in state prison for unlawful contact with a minor and two years probation for criminal use of communication facility.

Craig O. Larson, 50, of Barto, sentenced by Vough July 8 to four-to-eight years in state prison for unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

Joseph Anthony Paone, 41, of Wilkes-Barre, sentenced by Vough on Aug. 24 to two years, six months to five years in state prison for unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

Jesse James Clark, 40, of McAdoo, sentenced by Vough on May 21 to four-to-eight years in state prison for unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

As for Dawe, he was given credit for 274 days already spent in jail making him eligible for parole in several weeks. He also was ordered by Vough to serve seven years probation.