🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 704 new cases of COVID-19 and n0 new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,106.

The county’s total cases are now at 60,101 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 33,546 cases and 610 deaths; Monroe County has 30,697 cases and 428 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 29,060 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,294,292.

Weekly update

The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 3.

There are clear steps that every Pennsylvanian should be taking to help protect themselves and their loved ones:

• Get vaccinated to help prevent serious illness and hospitalization,

• Get a booster dose because it is proven to substantially increase your level of protection,

• Wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of your vaccination status,

• Get tested if you are exposed or develop symptoms and then follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.