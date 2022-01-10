🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police in Kingston arrested a man they say may be responsible for nearly a dozen burglaries at stores stealing cigarettes in recent months.

Danny Lee Haggard, 54, of Philadelphia, was apprehended after initiating a pursuit in a stolen vehicle from the Convenient Food Mart on Pierce Street that ended with a fight with two officers in a yard of a house on Dennison Street in Forty Fort just after 2 a.m. Monday, according to court records.

During the fight, Haggard allegedly grabbed the genitals of an officer and attempted to disarm the officer by grabbing his service revolver.

Haggard was handcuffed after he was stunned with a Taser.

Police Chief Rich Kotchik said Haggard may be responsible for a dozen or so smash and grab burglaries at stores in the area stealing cigarettes.

Swoyersville police identified Haggard as the suspect who attempted to burglarize the Convenient Food Mart on Main Street, and West Pittston police charged him with burglarizing the K&S Convenient Mart on Exeter Avenue. Both those alleged offenses happened Dec. 19.

According to the criminal complaints:

A police officer traveling on Pierce Street noticed a Chevrolet Cruze without a license plate parked suspiciously in front of the Convenient Food Mart just after 2 a.m.

When the officer pulled into the parking lot, the Chevrolet driven by Haggard sped away initiating a pursuit, the complaints say.

The Chevrolet was reported stolen from Old Forge.

Haggard lost control of the vehicle that became airborne when he turned onto Dennison Street from Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort.

Police in the complaints say Haggard fled the vehicle and ran through backyards of several homes until he was caught after jumping over a wall.

Haggard allegedly began fighting with an officer grabbing the officer’s genitals and service revolver. Another officer stunned Haggard with a Taser ending the fight.

Police said Haggard used a cinder block to smash the glass front door at the Pierce Street store and stole a large amount of cigarettes he tossed into garbage bags, the complaints say.

Swoyersville police identified Haggard as a suspect in an attempted burglary at Convenient Food Mart. Surveillance cameras recorded a man attempting to force open a side window, and fleeing in a concrete truck.

Police in Swoyersville said an ankle tracking device on Haggard recorded him at the Convenient Food Mart at the same time a burglar alarm was activated. Haggard has an ankle tracking device as he is on state parole since January 2018.

West Pittston police in the criminal complaints say Haggard, wearing a gas mask, smashed the front door at K&S Convenient Mart and stole cigarettes.

Haggard was arraigned via video by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on three separate complaints.

Kingston police charged Haggard with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police and resisting arrest.

Swoyersville police charged him with criminal attempt to commit burglary, criminal attempt to commit criminal trespass, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and possessing instruments of crime.

West Pittston police charged Haggard with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, criminal mischief and loitering and prowling at night.

Whittaker deemed Haggard a flight risk jailing him without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Haggard may face additional charges by state police at Wilkes-Barre for stealing cigarettes during a burglary at Food Express on Route 11, Plymouth Township, and by Hanover Township police for a similar offense at the Sunoco Fast Lane service center on Sans Souci Parkway on Dec. 29.