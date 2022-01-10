🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Stimulus checks worth $300 were issued Monday to eligible households in the city under the plan announced last year by Mayor George Brown to distribute millions of dollars in aid from the federal American Rescue Plan.

The one-time payments are from the $37.1 million in ARP funding awarded to Wilkes-Barre in 2020 from the larger $1.9 trillion financial aid package aimed at helping the nation recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The city partnered with the Commission on Economic Opportunity to develop the program. Berkheimer Tax Innovations, which handles the city’s earned income tax filings, also was involved. Program information can be found online at wilkesbarrestimulus.org.

In a press release, the city spelled out the eligibility requirements for tax-filing, resident households:

• A household is defined as everyone residing in a single household unit regardless of relationship.

• Residency is from March 13, 2020, the start of the pandemic, and must be maintained to the present.

• Financial eligibility is based on the 2020 tax filing which verifies gross income at or below 80% of the 2020 Area Median Income. Using that percentage, the AMI for a household of one is $40,150; for two, $45,900; three $51,650; four $57,350; five, $61,950; six, $66,550; seven, $71,150, eight and above, $75,750.

• A tax-filing household is defined as someone in the household, who either filed their 2020 earned income taxes, had 2020 income tax withheld from their paychecks, or paid their 2020 Per Capita Tax. Taxes are filed with Berkheimer Tax Innovations.

Brown carved out $3.5 million for the stimulus payments, the largest share of the three partnered programs receiving ARP funding. The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce was allocated $1 million for economic development assistance for new businesses. Another $1.1 million was allocated to the United Way of Wyoming Valley to distribute to nonprofit human service organizations.

ARP rules allowed each of the partners to take 10% of the funds to administer the programs.

The city urged residents who believe they are eligible to be patient and wait for the checks to arrive.

Eligible residents whose tax information is on file with Berkheimer will receive a check.

Residents who paid their Per Capita Tax to Berkheimer will receive a letter with further instructions on how to apply.

There will be an opportunity at a later date for residents who did not receive a check or information in the mail to inquire about their eligibility. Until then, contacting the city, CEO or Berkheimer will not result in any action.