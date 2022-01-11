🔊 Listen to this

SWOYERSVILLE — A man on state parole arrested by Kingston police on allegations of a smash and grab at a convenience store early Monday morning has 17 criminal convictions of burglaries and thefts in the Philadelphia region dating back to 1999, according to a review of online court records.

Danny Lee Haggard, 54, was hit with three separate criminal complaints Monday after his capture alleging he burglarized convenience stores in Kingston, Swoyersville and West Pittston stealing mostly cigarettes.

Add a fourth complaint Tuesday. More complaints from state police at Wilkes-Barre and municipal police departments are expected.

Haggard, of Philadelphia, was charged by Swoyersville police with targeting the same store, Convenience One Stop – Six Packs to Go, on Main Street on Jan. 7 as he attempted to break-in on Dec. 17.

Police in Swoyersville in court records say Haggard smashed the front glass door, threw a cinder block through the smashed door and kicked bars in the door before entering.

Once inside, court records say, Haggard quickly filled a garbage bag with 61 cartons of cigarettes before fleeing in a Dodge Ram pickup truck, which is owned by a landscaping company apparently stolen from from a lot in West Wyoming.

Surveillance cameras recorded a man, identified as Haggard, riding a bicycle and loitering around the Dodge truck before stealing the vehicle, court records say.

Court records say Haggard attempted to break-in the same store Dec. 17.

Haggard was arrested after a Kingston police officer spotted a suspicious Chevrolet Cruze parked in front of the Convenience Food Mart on Pierce Street at about 2 a.m. Monday.

When the officer activated the cruiser’s lights, Haggard fled in the Chevrolet, which was reported stolen in Old Forge.

Haggard lost control of the vehicle that became airborne when he turned onto Dennison Street in Forty Fort. He fled the vehicle on foot and engaged in a fight punching the Kingston officer three times in the chest, grabbed the officer’s firearm and genitals, court records say.

Another Kingston officer stunned Haggard with a Taser resulting in his capture.

Kingston Police Chief Rich Kotchik said Haggard is a suspect in nearly a dozen burglaries at stores stealing cigarettes in the area.

Online court records say Haggard has 17 convictions of burglaries, thefts and mischief in Bucks, Lancaster, Montgomery and Philadelphia dating back to 1999. He spent several stints in state prison during his decades crime spree in the Philadelphia region.

As for the latest complaint filed against Haggard, he was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and possessing instruments of crime. Barilla set bail at $5,000 on the latest charges.

Haggard remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail on the three complaints filed against him on Monday.