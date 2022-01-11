🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — With Tuesday’s announcement of the Ignite Giving program, organizers say young professionals in the Greater Wyoming Valley will be introduced to opportunities to leave a lasting impact on their community through a local giving platform and help cultivate our next generation of philanthropists.

Ignite Giving is a new philanthropy program through the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Luzerne Foundation, Leadership Northeast and AllOne Charities, in partnership with the Chamber’s Young Professionals Network.

“Northeastern Pennsylvania has some amazing young professionals who are dedicated to growing and bettering our area,” said David Pedri, president/CEO of the Luzerne Foundation. “The Ignite Giving group will be a place where they could meet, discuss, and support the nonprofits that mean the most to them. We are looking forward to using this new energy to better our community as a whole.”

John W. Cosgrove, executive director of AllOne Foundation & Charities, said AllOne Charities is privileged to partner with the Luzerne Foundation, the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Northeast to advance its mission of measurably improving the health and wellness of family, friends and neighbors in Northeastern and North Central PA.

“This project is designed to expand on the core characteristic of generosity through philanthropy that is ingrained in the people of our region,” Cosgrove said. “To provide this outlet to a new generation of philanthropists will directly improve the quality of life in our communities.”

Participating young professionals will be able to work together to choose local nonprofit recipients for the collected funds. Donations can be made in a variety of tiers, and can come from a personal donation or crowd sourcing, or can also be turned into a match opportunity by local employers.

Donation tiers allow young professionals to contribute at their financial comfort level, to create an inclusive and accessible philanthropic experience.

The program hopes to raise $25,000 from community donations. AllOne Charities will be matching community donations to this program dollar for dollar.

“Our organization and community has made it a priority to engage, spotlight, and empower our young leaders, who are the future of NEPA,” said Lindsay Griffin, president/CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry. “This effort is an evolution of our Young Professionals Network and is a way to engage the many outstanding young people in our region who want to be community involved through philanthropic efforts. We are so thankful for this opportunity through AllOne Charities and our partners, The Luzerne Foundation and Leadership Northeast.

“This will be not only be incredibly impactful for the local nonprofits receiving the funds, but create a strong pipeline for our future generations of philanthropists and leaders.”

Lori Nocito, executive director of Leadership Northeast., said, Leadership Northeast strives to empower leaders, strengthen community and drive change.

“We are grateful for this new partnership with The Luzerne Foundation and the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber because it aligns perfectly with our mission to develop leaders who will give their time, talent, and treasure to our community,” Nocito said.

About Ignite Giving

All contributors will be a part of the decision-making process to select the recipient of the collected funds raised.

This effort will evolve into a continuous program which will be held each year for our area’s upcoming leaders.

Nonprofits in the region that are certified 501c3 organizations and have a project or mission to alleviate poverty in Luzerne County are invited to apply to be considered to receive a grant through this program at — https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:db82fc07-68b0-461f-9686-325468e47a75.

Donation tiers include:

Be the Change — $1,000

Join the Movement — $500

Make an Impact — $250

Community Partner — $50

To donate or get more information about this program, visit — https://formstack.io/4EED7 — or contact Michaela Benczkowski​ at 570-408-1721.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.