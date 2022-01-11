🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Township police and Luzerne County detectives had an early flight Tuesday flying to Ohio to bring back John Vincent Watson on a warrant charging him with sexually assaulting a girl rescued from a Plains Township motel nearly three months ago.

Watson, 45, of Main Street, Luzerne, was captured riding a train in Cleveland by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Dec. 23.

Watson was wanted after police in Plains Township responded to the Red Roof Inn on Oct. 25, when a 14-year-old girl claimed she was held against her will and sexually assaulted for three days.

When Watson was captured, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane believed he was riding trains for several days.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and court records say Watson abducted the girl on Union Street in Luzerne on Oct. 22, and took her to the apartment of William Smiley, 49, on Main Street, in Luzerne.

Investigators allege Watson and Smiley took turns sexually assaulting the girl in a bathroom.

Watson left with the girl, forced her to smoke marijuana and consume alcohol, and sexually assaulted her for the next three days until he checked into the Red Roof Inn, court records say.

The girl called 911 from the room’s phone after Watson left.

Court records say Watson planned to change the looks of the girl with intentions of taking her to Philadelphia.

Watson was charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual assault, sexual assault, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, indecent assault and terroristic threats. He was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township and jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Smiley was arrested Oct. 28 on similar charges. He has denied he assaulted the girl but admitted Watson brought her to his apartment for “some weed.” Smiley remains jailed without bail.