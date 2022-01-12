🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A second person was sentenced in federal court for his role in a drug trafficking scheme to ship methamphetamine from Arizona to be distributed in Luzerne County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Tuesday said Edgar Mendoza, 29, formerly of Drums, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Last week U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion in Scranton, who sentenced Mendoza, also ordered Christina Covey, 34, formerly of Drums, to serve 48 months in prison for her guilty plea to participating in the drug trafficking scheme.

U.S. Attorney John Gurganus, said Mendoza pleaded guilty on July 23, 2021, to conspiring with several other individuals to distribute and possess with intent to distribute between 5 and 15 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Hazleton area from October 2019 to February 2020. Mendoza also pleaded guilty to conspiring with several other individuals to launder drug proceeds.

As part of the scheme, the conspirators mailed parcels containing methamphetamine from Arizona to Luzerne County. Mendoza was involved in retrieving parcels, selling the methamphetamine and depositing drug proceeds into a bank account in furtherance of the drug trafficking conspiracy.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny Roberts prosecuted the case.