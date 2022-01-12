🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Area basketball team and fans paid tribute to Nathan Gray, an eight-year-old who passed away last week after a long and courageous battle with kidney cancer, with an “orange-out” at Tuesday night’s game against Pittston Area.

The Wolfpack players wore bright orange warmup shirts with Nathan’s name on them during their pregame shootaround, and the student section and other fans wore their orange to honor Nathan, known to many throughout the area as “Nathan the Superhero.” A moment of silence was observed for Nathan before tip-off.

A visitation for family and friends will be held today, from 4-7 p.m. at St Nicholas Church, South Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Nathan’s favorite orange and any other bright colors are encouraged to be worn. Private funeral arrangements will be held at the family’s convenience.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nathan’s memory may be made to Give Kids the World at gktw.org.