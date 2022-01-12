🔊 Listen to this

Colby Kluk, Ted Lasher and Hunter Smetana, co-owners; of 3BUDS Hemp Dispensary that opened Tuesday on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

The cannabis impersonator showed up at the grand opening of 3BUDS on Public Square on Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE — The three owners of 3BUDS, a full service farm-to-table cannabinoid company specializing in Delta 8 and other rare hemp derivatives, said the new store on Public Square will be stocking the largest variety of rare cannabinoids in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

3BUDS LLC Tuesday held its grand opening of their third dispensary, stating the store is the first of its kind on Public Square.

“We are thrilled to welcome another new business to downtown Wilkes-Barre,” said Mayor George Brown. “We are bringing the city back with a lot of new businesses and new investments.”

The company specializes in the sale of hemp products and Delta 8 THC, which is legal to sell to customers without a marijuana card and is used more for targeting pain and anxiety issues. In addition to their own line of products, 3BUDS will also be stocking other local brands to try to help its peers who may be suffering due to the impacts of coronavirus.

Previously only dealing in online sales and festivals, 3BUDS grew to offer two permanent brick and mortar locations to its clients and on Tuesday the group opened its third.

The three buds in 3BUDS are close friends — Ted Lasher, 31, a chemical engineer; Hunter Smetana, 24, an expert in informational technology; and Colby Kluk, 24, described by his business partners as “a Swiss Army Knife” who does it all.

A huge milestone for 3BUDS, which started a few years back as a small online retailer, is that the company has now expanded into multiple physical locations.

On the company’s grand opening, Kluk said, “It has been a wild ride this year, but thanks to the overwhelming support of our clients and the dedication of our team, 3BUDS was able to continue steady growth. We look forward to our future here in Wilkes-Barre and also continuing to educate consumers about cannabis.”

3BUDS Hemp Dispensary is located at 19 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Store hours are Tuesday to Thursday, noon-6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon- 8 p.m. The other locations are Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming Borough, and Adams Avenue in the City of Scranton.

For more information, visit the 3Buds website at: 3budsllc.com.

