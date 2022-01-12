🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A traffic stop made early Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a man driving a stolen vehicle without a valid license.

Marquise Flow, 19, of the Bronx, was taken into custody after a search on the vehicle identification number registered to the car he was driving revealed that the vehicle had been stolen out of New York.

Flow also was hit with additional charges after he attempted to give officers a fake name when they pulled him over.

According to the criminal complaint:

A patrolman from the Hazleton City Police Department observed a vehicle making a traffic violation in the area of North Church Street and West 15th Street shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The vehicle, a black Nissan Sentra, was seen coming to a stop in a moving travel lane and turning its hazard lights on.

A search of the vehicle’s tag came up invalid, and was determined to be a dead registration tag.

The stop was made, and the officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who said he came to a stop in the middle of the road to put an address into his GPS system.

The operator of the vehicle identified himself to the officer as Marquis Gregory, and said that he didn’t have a driver’s license or identification card on him.

The name “Marquis Gregory” didn’t come up in a search of the CLEAN/NCIC database for Pennsylvania, New York or New Jersey. A passenger in the vehicle was also found not to have a driver’s license.

Asked again for his name, the operator of the vehicle this time identified himself as Charles Condriton, which again was checked and came back with no results in the database.

The vehicle’s identification number was run next, and dispatchers from Luzerne County advised the officer that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of New York. Authorities from New York confirmed that the vehicle was stolen.

The operator and passenger of the vehicle were both taken into custody, and the driver identified himself as Marquise Flow, telling the officer that he was nervous and didn’t want to give his real name.

Flow was confirmed to have an active Failure to Appear warrant out on him from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, and he was also found to possess a New York identification card but no valid driver’s license.

Flow was arraigned later on Tuesday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge David Barilla.

He was charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of providing false identification to a law enforcement officer. Additionally, Flow was charged with two misdemeanor drug charges after a marijuana grinder and multiple burnt marijuana cigarettes were found inside the vehicle.

Flow was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $5,000 in bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20 in Luzerne County Central Court.