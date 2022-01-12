🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Borough council will convene for a special meeting next Tuesday to fill the vacant mayor’s seat left by former mayor Andy Tuzinski, as well as a vacant seat on council.

Forty Fort is advertising the two vacant seats, asking that anyone interested in filling either seat to contact borough manager Bonnie Arnone by Friday, Jan. 14.

The mayoral vacancy was created when outgoing mayor Tuzinski opted not to serve the third term he had been elected to in November, instead deciding to step down from the position as a result of potential conflicts with his full-time job and new renovation projects that he and his family were undertaking in 2022.

The open council seat became vacant after former councilman Jeff McLaughlin’s term expired. In November’s general election, Susan Magnotta received the highest number of votes for anyone running for borough council, but according to Arnone, she didn’t take the oath of office at the borough’s Jan. 3 reorganization meeting, and the seat was vacated as a result.

The special meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Forty Fort Borough Building, located at 1271 Wyoming Ave. in Forty Fort.

— By Kevin Carroll