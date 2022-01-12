🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 932 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,120.

The county’s total cases are now at 61,650 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 34,610 cases and 617 deaths; Monroe County has 31,747 cases and 436 deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 31,739 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,348,276.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.