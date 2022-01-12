🔊 Listen to this

Former WNEP anchor Paola Giangiacomo will return to local airwaves as part of the Eyewitness News team, joining WBRE/WYOU as a special projects reporter and anchor.

Giangiacomo, who spent 13 years anchoring the desk at WNEP, will be spearheading a new regular segment for Eyewitness News entitled “Parenting Playbook,” drawing from her own experiences as a working mother to bring viewers stories on the issues busy parents face as they raise their children in a fast-changing world.

“Being a working mother and balancing life is a challenge for so many women these days. Paola is an expert at it and we’re so happy to have her join our team to help thousands of others do better for their children,” said WBRE-TV general manager and vice president Andy Wyatt.

Giangiacomo boasts 25 years in broadcast journalism, with stops in Louisiana, Michigan and most recently New York, where she worked as an anchor for FOX News Channel from 2015-2020.

She spent the bulk of her career at WNEP, anchoring the 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. newscasts, while also reporting general assignment stories and producing newscasts.

Viewers could watch Giangiacomo Thursday evening on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. on both WBRE and WYOU. The first “Parenting Playbook” segment will air Thursday, Jan. 13.