🔊 Listen to this

Congressional candidate Teddy Daniels is now Lt. Governor candidate Teddy Daniels.

Daniels, an Army combat veteran who announced a bid for Congress one year ago, made his latest announcement days after appearing at a rally in which state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Adams County, officially launched his candidacy for Governor of Pennsylvania.

“If we’re going to save Pennsylvania, the governor needs a battle hardened, no B.S. person who doesn’t cower to the left and can push the common sense, conservative agenda that made this state great,” Daniels said in a statement provided to the Times Leader on Wednesday.

“I am dedicated to standing against government overreach and will protect and defend the constitution,” the statement added.

Daniels, a Wayne County Republican, unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright in the 8th district in 2020. Cartwright defeated Republican nominee Jim Bognet of Hazle Township by just over 12,000 votes.

In January of last year, Daniels announced that he would again seek the nomination to challenge Cartwright in the 2022 midterm election. In October Bognet also announced that he would be running again this year.

Cartwright has not yet announced his intent to run for re-election, but it is presumed he will seek his sixth term in Congress.

In his latest bid for office, Daniels took aim at what he called “spineless Republicans in Harrisburg” who for two years have allowed the state to be “ruled by a tyrannical Democrat administration.”

“I’ve spent those same two years helping mothers run for school board seats, assisting small businesses during the unconstitutional lockdowns, and fighting back against mask mandates forced on our children, fighting for medical freedom, and demanding that Pennsylvania lead the way on election integrity,” the statement from Daniels read.

In the race to be Pennsylvania’s Number Two, Daniels joins a field which is reported to include:

Republicans

• State Rep. Russ Diamond, Lebanon County

• Former state Rep. Jeff Coleman, Dauphin County

• Former State Rep. Rick Saccone, Allegheny County

• Clarice Schillinger, Montgomery County, founder of Back to School PA political action committee

Democrats

• State Rep. Brian Sims of Philadelphia

• State Rep. Austin Davis, Allegheny County

• Ray Sosa, Montgomery County

Libertarian

• Nicole Shultz, York County