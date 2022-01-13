🔊 Listen to this

Wednesday night saw the first-ever meeting of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Commission, with seats filled and committees assigned in a meeting held via Zoom.

Exeter Borough councilman Joe Pizano was nominated to serve as the Commission’s chairperson, with West Pittston councilwoman Ellen Quinn and Wyoming Mayor Joe Dominick seated as first and second vice chairpersons, respectively.

This meeting followed the decision made last month by the boroughs of Exeter, West Pittston, Wyoming and West Wyoming, along with Exeter Township, to consolidate their existing police forces into the Wyoming Area Regional Police Force.

“We are one big community, we all love this place,” Pizano said after he was officially seated as the Commission chairperson. “We all want to make our community safer.”

West Pittston mayor Angelo Alfano was nominated to serve as both secretary and treasurer of the Commission, while Kendra Radle was tapped to serve as the interim adminstrator.

Radle, just recently chosen as the chair of Luzerne County Council, was praised by all for her role in facilitating meetings and helping the process.

During the organization process, the Commission also made a number of other motions, including:

• designating the second Thursday of each month for Commission work sessions and meetings;

• authorizing solicitation for an individual to serve as the Commission’s solicitor;

• retaining Thomas J. Anderson and Associates to look into establishing a pension plan for the new police force’s officers, and also retaining Prociak and Associates to serve as auditor;

• establishing a number of internal committees to be run by members of the Commission.

The meeting also saw the authorization of the Police Chiefs Association to start searching for someone to serve as the newly formed police force’s chief by way of structured interviews.

This method will allow for the search to include candidates from outside of the Wyoming Area region, a decision that was passed by a 4-1 vote, with the lone “no” coming from Wyoming Borough.

“We will support the Commission’s decision no matter what, (but) we are of the position that the chief be appointed from within,” Dominick said. “We still want to encourage our internal candidates to apply.”

The floor was open for public comment after the organization concluded.

A common theme among the few public questions was the matter of the new police force’s headquarters, which to this point has been strongly suggested to be the old state police barracks in West Wyoming.

“The barracks are looking like our best option, but nothing is a done deal as of yet,” Pizano said.

Pizano invited Gerald Simpson, the chief of the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department and a consultant with the members of the Commission throughout this process, to answer questions and speak on the benefits of consolidation.

“When you consolidate, some of the problems that these towns tend to face start to become absorbed,” Simpson said.

Additional comment was heard from Wyoming Borough police officer Scott Trethaway, who was chosen to speak on behalf of all of the officers in the Wyoming Area region.

He stressed that, while he and his fellow officers were not speaking as a voice of opposition, he wanted the officers involved to have more of a voice in these discussions.

“We want to be looked at as assets, as part of the team,” Trethaway said.

Pizano noted that a solicitor speaking on behalf of the Commission had met with a representative from the Fraternal Order of Police, but stressed that he was always available and willing to talk.

“We don’t want to box anybody out here,” Pizano said. “Everybody has to work together, we’re all on the same team.”