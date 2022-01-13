🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West School Board voted Wednesday to keep any property tax increase for the 2022-23 fiscal year within a state limit known as the Act 1 Index. The index can vary from district to district and year to year. For Wyoming Valley West, the limit is 4.9% for the upcoming school year.

The vote does not mean the final budget will include any tax increase, but it gives the board more time to draw up a preliminary budget. Districts can only exceed the limit by either getting state approval for a limited number of exceptions or through voter approval via a referendum in the spring primary election, both of which require the board to draw up a preliminary budget very early in the year. By agreeing to stay in the limit, the board has until the end of May to approve a preliminary budget.

The board approved an updated Health and Safety Plan that continues to mandate face masks in all grades, despite some opposition from several audience members.

And the board accepted the retirement of Finance manager Louis Cardoni, effective July 6.

Other action

The board also:

• Appointed representatives to the West Side Career and Technical Center Joint Operating Committee. Janet Cussatt with her term expiring 2022, Thomas Pieczynski with term expiring 2023 and Rick Kamus with term expiring 2024.

• Appointed James Usavage as district representative on the board that runs the Luzerne Intermediate Unit, which serves all 11 Luzerne County Districts and Tunkhannock Area in Wyoming County.

•Approved the purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van from Bonner Chevrolet Co., Inc., at a cost of $30,750. The purchase is made through the state Costars system, which sets the prices statewide and allows the district to bypass the requirement to advertise for bids. Half of the money for the vehicle will come from the district Cafeteria fund pending state approval.

• Approved the purchase of boiler sections for the Schuyler Avenue School from PLD Associates, Inc. of Wilkes-Barre at a base cost of $26,934 with possible additional costs of up to $17,841 if more sections are found to need replacement once the boiler.

• Added Lauren Devens and Eric Bealla to the substitute teacher list.

• Accepted the retirement of Karen Blanda-Boyd, Dorothy Temprine Brush and Maria Christian.

• Approved termination of three employees for abandonment of employment. The people being fired were identified only by employee numbers.

• Appointed Chloe Ruckle as fifth grade learning support teacher at a salary of $46,000.

• Appointed Renee Harrison as computer tech aide at $10.50 an hour, Chantel Vitale as computer aide at $10.50 an hour, Jennifer Lord as cleaning person at $12 an hour and Crystal Hettes as general duty/attendance aide at $10.50 per hour.

• Appointed Courtney Thomas as winter/spring track varsity coach at $4,251.

Bus driver concerns

During the public comment section, a woman alleged that a bus driver transporting her child home had stopped several times to pick up items left on curbs, placed them on the bus seats, went off route to drop the items at her home, and allowed two strangers onto the bus to help load and unload the items. Superintendent Dave Tosh said it was a very disturbing story and that it was being looked into.

