WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A woman taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a judge’s warrant was allegedly found concealing fentanyl and crack cocaine.

The illicit narcotics were found during a strip search of Eva L. Maslar, 36, by a corrections officer, according to court records.

Maslar, of Hillside Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Thursday in Central Court on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was remanded to the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 on the drug offenses and on the judge’s warrant.

According to the criminal complaint:

A township police officer was in the Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace parking lot noticed Maslar sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle at about 10:20 p.m. The officer was aware Maslar was wanted on allegations she failed to appear for a court proceeding on unrelated drug trafficking offenses.

Maslar noticed the police cruiser and drove the vehicle to another parking spot.

The officer followed Maslar and encountered her when she exited her vehicle.

When the officer advised Maslar about an outstanding warrant, she replied, “Oh come on!” the complaint says.

Maslar pulled away from the officer and took off her jacket she attempted to throw to another occupant in her vehicle. The officer allegedly found a glass pipe in a jacket’s pocket.

After Maslar was taken to the correctional facility, she was asked if she had anything illegal on her. She replied, “Just search me already, look at the tight clothes I’m wearing,” the complaint says.

During a strip search, the complaint says, a corrections officer found a bag containing Suboxone, another bag containing a white rock-like substance, and a third bag containing 22.8 grams of a white powdery substance.

Police in the complaint say the substances tested positive for crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Court records say a district judge issued a warrant for Maslar when she failed to appear for a preliminary hearing in Central Court on Dec. 28 on drug trafficking offenses by Kingston police.