WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 833 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,125.

The county’s total cases are now at 62,483 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 35,071 cases and 620 deaths; Monroe County has 32,165 cases and 437 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 26,795 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,375,071.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

